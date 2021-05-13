CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $278.21 Million

Wall Street analysts expect CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) to announce $278.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $281.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $273.71 million. CyrusOne posted sales of $256.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CyrusOne.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.57 million. CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CONE. Barclays boosted their price target on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on CyrusOne from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.17.

Shares of CONE stock opened at $68.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -261.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. CyrusOne has a 12 month low of $61.64 and a 12 month high of $86.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is 56.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Motco increased its stake in CyrusOne by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 2,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 4.9% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in CyrusOne by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

