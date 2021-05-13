Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ CYCC traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,506. The stock has a market cap of $60.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.34. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $11.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.48.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

