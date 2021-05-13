Cwm LLC Sells 136 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Cwm LLC lowered its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 34.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 177.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 224,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,397,000 after acquiring an additional 143,703 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,240,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,668,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,552,406,000 after buying an additional 101,926 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,552,000 after buying an additional 82,031 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,712,000 after buying an additional 63,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FDS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.30.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,133 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.65, for a total transaction of $358,764.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,404 shares in the company, valued at $761,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.06, for a total value of $777,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,850.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,133 shares of company stock worth $1,901,164. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $326.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $272.10 and a 12 month high of $365.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $323.65. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $391.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.90 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 25.08%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

