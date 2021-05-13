Cwm LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 65.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 66,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 22,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $53.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.13. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.64 and a 12-month high of $56.98.

