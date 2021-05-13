Cwm LLC Lowers Position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 18.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,640 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vodafone Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,351 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its stake in Vodafone Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 30,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vodafone Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,945 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Vodafone Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,228 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Vodafone Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,635 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Vodafone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $19.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. Vodafone Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.