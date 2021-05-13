Cwm LLC Increases Stock Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 55.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,358,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,991,000 after purchasing an additional 35,950 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 252.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,059,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,470,000 after purchasing an additional 759,374 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 1,057,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,219,000 after purchasing an additional 172,075 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 220.1% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,050,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,516,000 after purchasing an additional 722,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 958,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,942,000 after buying an additional 11,644 shares during the period. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LPL Financial stock opened at $143.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.89. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.35 and a fifty-two week high of $159.74.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 49.27%. On average, analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

LPLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.35.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Scott Seese sold 4,661 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total value of $628,955.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,212 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,567.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,000 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.16, for a total transaction of $512,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,137.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,134 shares of company stock valued at $17,995,623. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

