Cwm LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 56.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Rande Keith Yeager sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $1,192,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 54,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,046.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy acquired 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.94 per share, for a total transaction of $26,958.88. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at $56,749.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,852 shares of company stock valued at $38,094 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ORI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $25.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.21. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $13.08 and a 52 week high of $26.48.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Old Republic International had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Old Republic International’s revenue was up 208.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.83%.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

