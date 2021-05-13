Cwm LLC Acquires New Position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Dillard’s during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Caption Management LLC lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Dillard’s during the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dillard’s during the fourth quarter worth $318,000. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Dillard’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dillard’s from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up from $54.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE DDS opened at $97.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.97. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.04 and a beta of 0.80. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $128.00.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Dillard’s had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.39%.

In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total value of $45,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,698. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

