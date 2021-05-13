CWM Advisors LLC Takes Position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 7,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,975,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in NorthWestern by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,856,000 after acquiring an additional 13,729 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in NorthWestern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,189,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in NorthWestern by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 87,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 25,229 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NorthWestern by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,227,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,590,000 after acquiring an additional 17,952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

In other NorthWestern news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $159,597.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anthony Thomas Clark sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $164,659.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,101 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,996. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. NorthWestern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.83.

NASDAQ:NWE opened at $64.29 on Thursday. NorthWestern Co. has a twelve month low of $47.43 and a twelve month high of $70.80. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 13.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.51%.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

