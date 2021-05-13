CWM Advisors LLC Sells 2,277 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

CWM Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,277 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kohl’s by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Kohl’s by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Kohl’s by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 96.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KSS opened at $55.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.31. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $15.31 and a 12 month high of $64.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.87 and a beta of 2.04.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KSS shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.65.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

