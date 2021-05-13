CWM Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,390,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,390 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,216,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,650 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,019,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,637,000 after acquiring an additional 50,721 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 8,072.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 992,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,076,000 after acquiring an additional 980,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 893,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,465,000 after acquiring an additional 56,395 shares in the last quarter.

In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 7,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.61 per share, for a total transaction of $500,610.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,252,445.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Simon Leopold acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.75 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,473.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 19,870 shares of company stock worth $1,263,111 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADC shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Agree Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.61.

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $67.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 0.25. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $54.94 and a 52-week high of $73.00.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 39.39%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.217 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 84.42%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

