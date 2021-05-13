CWM Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.11.

NYSE:LMT opened at $380.62 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $417.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $379.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $357.87.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.38%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,208 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

