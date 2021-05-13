CWM Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Chemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Chemours by 54.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of The Chemours by 949.7% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of The Chemours by 122.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CC. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus upgraded The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

The Chemours stock opened at $32.45 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.57. The Chemours Company has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $35.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -45.07 and a beta of 2.30.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. The Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.27% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.84%.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

