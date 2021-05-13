CWM Advisors LLC Invests $421,000 in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brady by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Brady by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brady in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brady in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brady in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Brady alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Brady presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.20.

BRC opened at $53.49 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.02 and a 200 day moving average of $50.47. Brady Co. has a 52-week low of $37.47 and a 52-week high of $57.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $265.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.00 million. Brady had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 13.80%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.71%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 14,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $777,126.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,101.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bentley Curran sold 7,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total value of $388,420.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,353.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,396 shares of company stock valued at $3,434,512. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brady Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.