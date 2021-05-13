CWM Advisors LLC Has $454,000 Stock Holdings in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,240 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,572 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CFFN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,255,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $743,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $581,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,787,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 91,260 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the period. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Capitol Federal Financial stock opened at $12.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.19 and its 200 day moving average is $12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 0.35. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $14.38.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $55.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.92 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 19.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

