CWM Advisors LLC Buys 192 Shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ASTE. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Astec Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Astec Industries by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Astec Industries by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $405,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Astec Industries by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astec Industries stock opened at $66.53 on Thursday. Astec Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.50 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 114.71 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.45.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $284.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.45 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is 28.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ASTE shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.50.

In related news, Director William Glenwood Dorey sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $59,024.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,298.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

