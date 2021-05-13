Curve DAO Token 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.41 Billion (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be purchased for $3.58 or 0.00007153 BTC on major exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a total market cap of $978.75 million and $1.41 billion worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Curve DAO Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.67 or 0.00087272 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00019146 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $520.17 or 0.01039466 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.76 or 0.00069458 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.24 or 0.00112397 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00062263 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Coin Profile

CRV is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,477,184,198 coins and its circulating supply is 273,444,536 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

Curve DAO Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curve DAO Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curve DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Curve DAO Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curve DAO Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.