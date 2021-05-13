Curtis Advisory Group LLC Increases Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOC has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.46.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,016 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total value of $301,619.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,530.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,042,390.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,527,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,195 shares of company stock worth $6,774,381 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOC traded up $6.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $369.40. 9,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,783. The company has a market capitalization of $59.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $282.88 and a 52-week high of $378.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.14.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

