Curtis Advisory Group LLC Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.8% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $170.79. 6,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,488. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.67. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $86.95 and a 1-year high of $178.72.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

