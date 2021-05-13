Curtis Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 169.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,808 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Curtis Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $5,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 87,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 27,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.84. 16,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,498,307. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.61. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $41.42 and a twelve month high of $46.20.

