CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Stock Price Down 6.2%

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) shares were down 6.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.65 and last traded at $14.71. Approximately 2,967 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 375,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

The stock has a market cap of $592.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 3.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.20 million. CURO Group had a return on equity of 115.45% and a net margin of 10.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from CURO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.30%.

In other news, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 13,981 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $209,854.81. 51.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 37,524 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CURO Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,234,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,686,000 after buying an additional 20,886 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of CURO Group by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 25,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 8,155 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CURO Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $394,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of CURO Group by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 16,898 shares during the period. 30.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CURO Group Company Profile (NYSE:CURO)

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

