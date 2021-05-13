Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Earns Buy Rating from B. Riley

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $22.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $19.00. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.22% from the company’s previous close.

CRIS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Curis from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jonestrading raised their target price on shares of Curis from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Curis from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.17.

Shares of CRIS stock opened at $16.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 3.29. Curis has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.25.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts expect that Curis will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Curis by 48.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 150,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 48,643 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Curis during the first quarter valued at $131,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Curis by 52.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 666,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,543,000 after acquiring an additional 230,543 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Curis in the first quarter worth $915,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Curis during the first quarter valued at $144,000. 34.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Curis

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

