Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Earns Buy Rating from B. Riley

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $22.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $19.00. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.22% from the company’s previous close.
CRIS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Curis from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jonestrading raised their target price on shares of Curis from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Curis from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.17.
Shares of CRIS stock opened at $16.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 3.29. Curis has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.25.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Curis by 48.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 150,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 48,643 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Curis during the first quarter valued at $131,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Curis by 52.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 666,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,543,000 after acquiring an additional 230,543 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Curis in the first quarter worth $915,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Curis during the first quarter valued at $144,000. 34.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Curis
Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.
