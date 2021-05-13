CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) by 461.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in CuriosityStream were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CURI. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in CuriosityStream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 29.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CURI shares. Bank of America started coverage on CuriosityStream in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on CuriosityStream in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on CuriosityStream in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CURI opened at $8.98 on Thursday. CuriosityStream Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.08.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11). On average, research analysts anticipate that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

