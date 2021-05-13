Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,351,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 275.5% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 519,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,020,000 after acquiring an additional 381,280 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,301,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,469,000 after acquiring an additional 269,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 479,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,892,000 after buying an additional 260,681 shares during the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.25.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $257.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.42. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.32 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 35.88%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

