Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) posted its earnings results on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 8.36%.

NASDAQ CPIX traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $2.66. The stock had a trading volume of 60,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,769. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.10. The stock has a market cap of $39.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.58 and a 52-week high of $3.99.

CPIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and rheumatology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative, for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ injection, for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections.

