Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) Receives $64.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on CUB. William Blair cut shares of Cubic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Truist cut shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cubic in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Cubic during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cubic in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cubic in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Cubic in the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Cubic in the 4th quarter worth about $191,000.

CUB opened at $74.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -575.08 and a beta of 0.89. Cubic has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $78.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.04.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $343.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.09 million. Cubic had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cubic will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 0.4%. Cubic’s payout ratio is currently 8.13%.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

