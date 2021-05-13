Cryptopay Hits 1-Day Volume of $17,747.00 (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. Cryptopay has a total market cap of $6.74 million and $17,747.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded 21.5% higher against the dollar. One Cryptopay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0985 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptopay alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.11 or 0.00087413 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00019247 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $544.21 or 0.01078530 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00068653 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002165 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.89 or 0.00114727 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00061026 BTC.

Cryptopay Coin Profile

Cryptopay (CRYPTO:CPAY) is a coin. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 coins and its circulating supply is 68,380,369 coins. The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me . The Reddit community for Cryptopay is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptopay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptopay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptopay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.