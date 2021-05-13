CryptoFranc (XCHF) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $401,478.00

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. One CryptoFranc coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.11 or 0.00002219 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CryptoFranc has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. CryptoFranc has a market capitalization of $2.22 million and $401,478.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CryptoFranc alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.67 or 0.00087272 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00019146 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $520.17 or 0.01039466 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.76 or 0.00069458 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.24 or 0.00112397 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00062263 BTC.

CryptoFranc Profile

XCHF is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins. The official website for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch . CryptoFranc’s official message board is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog . CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CryptoFranc (XCHF) is an ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Swiss Crypto Tokens AG, representing a Swiss Franc denominated bond. All XCHF are fully backed by physical CHF banknotes which are audited by Grant Thornton Bank Audit Ltd on a monthly basis. “

CryptoFranc Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFranc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoFranc using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoFranc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoFranc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.