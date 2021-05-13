Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Crocs were worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 365.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 10,241 shares in the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter worth about $11,000,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $645,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Crocs during the first quarter worth approximately $875,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Crocs by 9.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $97.95 on Thursday. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.98 and a 52-week high of $109.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.87 and a 200 day moving average of $73.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $460.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total transaction of $823,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,767.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 11,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total value of $905,625.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,784,225.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,016 shares of company stock valued at $10,492,025 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CROX. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley increased their target price on Crocs from $93.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $104.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Crocs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.40.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

