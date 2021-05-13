Critical Comparison: Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) & CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) and CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Beam Therapeutics and CRISPR Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beam Therapeutics $20,000.00 209,130.42 -$78.33 million ($14.05) -4.76 CRISPR Therapeutics $289.59 million 26.38 $66.86 million $1.17 86.19

CRISPR Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Beam Therapeutics. Beam Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CRISPR Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Beam Therapeutics and CRISPR Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beam Therapeutics -529,075.00% -103.41% -48.05% CRISPR Therapeutics -273.10% -20.72% -18.35%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Beam Therapeutics and CRISPR Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beam Therapeutics 0 4 4 0 2.50 CRISPR Therapeutics 2 3 13 0 2.61

Beam Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $94.17, indicating a potential upside of 40.80%. CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $160.88, indicating a potential upside of 59.53%. Given CRISPR Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CRISPR Therapeutics is more favorable than Beam Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.8% of Beam Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.4% of CRISPR Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Beam Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of CRISPR Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CRISPR Therapeutics beats Beam Therapeutics on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It also develops therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1a; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders. The company has a strategic alliance with Boston Children's Hospital; a research and clinical collaboration agreement with Magenta Therapeutics, Inc.; and a research collaboration with the Institute of Molecular and Clinical Ophthalmology Basel. Beam Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA. It has a portfolio of therapeutic programs in a range of disease areas, including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine, and rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells. It is also developing CTX110, a donor-derived gene-edited allogeneic CAR-T therapy targeting cluster of differentiation 19 positive malignancies. In addition, the company is developing allogeneic CAR-T programs comprising CTX120 targeting B-cell maturation antigen for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and CTX130 for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Further, it engages in the development of regenerative medicine programs in diabetes; and in vivo and other genetic disease programs to treat glycogen storage disease Ia, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, myotonic dystrophy type 1, and cystic fibrosis. The company has strategic partnerships with Bayer Healthcare LLC, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, and ViaCyte, Inc. The company was formerly known as Inception Genomics AG and changed its name to CRISPR Therapeutics AG in April 2014. CRISPR Therapeutics AG was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

