CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) was upgraded by research analysts at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays increased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.82.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,850,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,832. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $54.50 and a 52-week high of $220.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.98 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.09.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. Equities research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total transaction of $4,020,606.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,564,813.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,836,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,456,000 after purchasing an additional 139,156 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,774,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,684,000 after purchasing an additional 143,504 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,290,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,226,000 after buying an additional 117,076 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.6% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 978,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,216,000 after purchasing an additional 68,700 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 731,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,988,000 after purchasing an additional 227,927 shares in the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

