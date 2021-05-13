Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jonestrading

Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.00.

NASDAQ CRNX opened at $16.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $619.53 million, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.24. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $23.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.01.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 304,136 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.44 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,995.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRNX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after acquiring an additional 55,933 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 96.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,166,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,105,000 after purchasing an additional 53,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase 1 clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

