Cribstone Capital Management LLC Has $3.08 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,044 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.0% of Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,861 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,330,000 after acquiring an additional 13,911 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,844,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 52,132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 95,986 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $20,766,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 258,755 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $239.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.52. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $175.68 and a 1 year high of $263.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush increased their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.80.

Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

