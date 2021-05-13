Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crexendo had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 14.02%.

Crexendo stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.96. 66,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.67. Crexendo has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78. The company has a market capitalization of $91.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.66.

CXDO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Crexendo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crexendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services.

