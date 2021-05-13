Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 41.11%.

NASDAQ CCAP traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $17.59. 18,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,470. Crescent Capital BDC has a one year low of $10.24 and a one year high of $19.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.46 million and a PE ratio of 17.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 90.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Crescent Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

