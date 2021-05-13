Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for Diageo (NYSE:DEO)

Diageo (NYSE:DEO)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.33.

DEO stock traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $186.34. The stock had a trading volume of 344,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Diageo has a 52-week low of $127.12 and a 52-week high of $187.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.66. The firm has a market cap of $109.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 586.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,642,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 458,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,762,000 after purchasing an additional 23,377 shares during the period. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

