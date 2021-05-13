Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €68.00 Price Target for Covestro (ETR:1COV)

Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Covestro has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €62.46 ($73.48).

Get Covestro alerts:

Covestro stock opened at €57.54 ($67.69) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €56.45 and its 200 day moving average is €53.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.21. Covestro has a 52-week low of €27.94 ($32.87) and a 52-week high of €63.24 ($74.40).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.