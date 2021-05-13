Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL)

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$20.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IPL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Firstegy lowered Inter Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Inter Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$17.48.

TSE IPL traded up C$0.03 on Thursday, hitting C$17.73. 454,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,814,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.76, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.15. Inter Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$10.71 and a 52-week high of C$18.61.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$624.30 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Inter Pipeline will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

