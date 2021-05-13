Credit Suisse Group Increases PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $315.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $284.80.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $3.60 on Wednesday, hitting $243.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,974,313. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $256.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.88. PayPal has a 52-week low of $139.61 and a 52-week high of $309.14. The company has a market capitalization of $286.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total value of $3,043,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,820,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 256,998 shares of company stock valued at $68,128,083. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 181.4% during the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of PayPal by 3.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 548,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $133,300,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 0.9% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 351,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of PayPal by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 290,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,956,000 after purchasing an additional 33,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

