Credit Suisse Group Increases CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Price Target to $200.00

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CDW. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CDW presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $172.75.

CDW stock traded up $3.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,114. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $174.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.68. CDW has a 12 month low of $93.75 and a 12 month high of $184.58. The company has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CDW will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

CDW announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total transaction of $646,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,518,866.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $386,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,684.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $1,600,435 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in CDW by 195.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in CDW by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of CDW by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

