Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Trading Up 6.3% After Analyst Upgrade

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR)’s share price was up 6.3% on Tuesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $54.00 to $57.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Coursera traded as high as $37.02 and last traded at $36.99. Approximately 11,711 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,255,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.80.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Coursera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

In related news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp purchased 300,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Coursera in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter valued at $338,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter valued at $450,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter valued at $946,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter valued at $1,301,000.

Coursera Company Profile (NASDAQ:COUR)

Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.

