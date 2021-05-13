Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $33.21

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.21 and last traded at $33.48, with a volume of 22241 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.22.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COUR shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on Coursera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Coursera from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

Get Coursera alerts:

In other Coursera news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp purchased 300,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COUR. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Coursera during the first quarter worth about $148,011,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the first quarter worth approximately $8,933,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the first quarter worth approximately $3,375,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the first quarter worth approximately $1,301,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the first quarter worth approximately $946,000.

Coursera Company Profile (NASDAQ:COUR)

Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.