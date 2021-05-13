Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Announces Earnings Results

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.52), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of CPNG stock traded down $3.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.04. 14,643,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,578,939. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.16. Coupang has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $69.00.

CPNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Coupang in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Coupang in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

In other Coupang news, Director Lydia Jett acquired 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,985. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bom Suk Kim sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $42,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,000,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

