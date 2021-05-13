Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Coty in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Coty’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on COTY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Coty from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “focus list” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Coty from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Coty in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Coty from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Coty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.33.

NYSE COTY opened at $8.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.36. Coty has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $10.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coty by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,154,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,730,000 after buying an additional 2,425,085 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Coty by 29.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,976,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,320 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Coty by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,277,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,087,000 after purchasing an additional 54,605 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,150,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,427,000 after purchasing an additional 207,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the 1st quarter worth $47,668,000. Institutional investors own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

