Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Trading Up 6.8%

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) shares were up 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.87 and last traded at $35.75. Approximately 1,345 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 281,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.46.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRTX. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 0.95.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.08). Equities analysts anticipate that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Cortexyme news, CEO Casey Lynch sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $1,067,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,763.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Lamond purchased 50,000 shares of Cortexyme stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.77 per share, with a total value of $1,688,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 301,829 shares in the company, valued at $10,192,765.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTX. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cortexyme during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cortexyme during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cortexyme during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cortexyme during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 366.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the period. 55.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cortexyme Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

