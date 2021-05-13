Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) issued its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

CRTX stock opened at $36.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.24. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 0.95. Cortexyme has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $58.99.

In other news, Director David Lamond acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,688,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 301,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,192,765.33. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Casey Lynch sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $1,037,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,369.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

