Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Morgan Stanley

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CTVA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.27.

CTVA opened at $45.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.49. Corteva has a 1-year low of $22.38 and a 1-year high of $49.98. The company has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other Corteva news, EVP Rajan Gajaria purchased 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.67 per share, with a total value of $129,142.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $1,468,110.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 5.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,439,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,916,000 after buying an additional 685,851 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 5.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,222,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,859,000 after purchasing an additional 636,356 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 16.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 29,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. raised its holdings in Corteva by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 127,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

