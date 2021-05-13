Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 57.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 294.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 823,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 56,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,482,390.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 11,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $1,737,160.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,531 shares in the company, valued at $56,365,827.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,524 shares of company stock worth $8,529,472.

AMJ traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.51. 79,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,283. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.37. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $19.05.

