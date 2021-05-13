Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $12.34 Million Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 10.9% of Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $12,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 19,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,960,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,474,000.

IJH stock traded up $3.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $265.57. 112,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,375,661. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $148.98 and a 1 year high of $277.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.09.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

