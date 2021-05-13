Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$8.75 price target on the stock.

CTS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cormark restated a buy rating and issued a C$9.50 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions to C$9.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.69.

Shares of TSE:CTS opened at C$7.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.73. Converge Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of C$1.21 and a twelve month high of C$7.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

