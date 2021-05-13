Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$8.75 price target on the stock.

CTS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cormark restated a buy rating and issued a C$9.50 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions to C$9.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.69.

Shares of TSE:CTS opened at C$7.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.73. Converge Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of C$1.21 and a twelve month high of C$7.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

